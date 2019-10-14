Vivian Hill honored as Rush Foundation Hospital's Volunteer of the Year

Vivian Hill was recently named Rush Foundation Hospital’s Volunteer of the Year.
Hill, an active member of the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary for 14 years, has logged more than 2500 volunteer hours, and served two terms as auxiliary president.
After her retirement from the United States Postal Service, a friend encouraged her to volunteer at Rush, where she’s become a dedicated auxiliary member, greeting patients and visitors at the information desk, giving directions and assistance, and enjoying the friendship of other hospital volunteers.
“Vivian has a very caring heart,” said Alice Raines, Volunteer Director for the Rush Volunteer Auxiliary in a news release. “If she sees a job that needs to be done, she will tackle it. Vivian is a dedicated and loyal person, and I am so thankful she chooses to share her time and talents at Rush.”
Hill has been involved in leadership roles helping others at Lauderdale United Methodist Church, Lauderdale Community Development Club, Lauderdale Garden Club and 50+ Club, just to name a few.
She has two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to volunteering at Rush, Hill’s other passion is flower gardening and she maintains a large garden on her property which she opens annually to visitors.
