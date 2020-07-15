Virgie Palmer promoted at Citizens National Bank

Virgie Palmer was recently promoted to the position of a Mortgage Originator at Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Centre in Meridian.
With over 30 years of banking experience, Palmer has been a team member of Citizens National Bank since 2003. During her career at the Bank, she has served as an Executive Assistant to the Bank’s CEO, a Personal Banker, and Bank Manager. Since 2012, she has served as the Bank’s Sales and Service Officer.
Shane Callahan, Chief Operating Officer for the Bank, said “Virgie has an exceptional commitment to the level of customer service that we provide. She has proven time and time again that she is a high performer as demonstrated in the results she achieved while serving as a Personal Banker and a Bank Manager in the Meridian Region. In addition, she has valuable experience as a legal secretary prior to joining the Bank, which will be an asset to her throughout the mortgage application process. We also know that she will work hard to ensure that our mortgage customers receive the best experience possible when it comes to their home loan. By joining Lisa Goodman, who serves as a Mortgage Originator at our North Meridian Banking Centre, Virgie is already playing an instrumental role in the success of our mortgage lending team,” he added.
Palmer and her husband are the proud parents of a son, daughter, and five grandsons. She has enjoyed serving the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program since 2004, and has been a member of their Board for the past six years.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and manages over $1.5 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
