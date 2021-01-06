Veteran MSU faculty member tapped to lead MSU-Meridian's Division of Business

A veteran Mississippi State University faculty member has been tapped to lead the Division of Business on the Meridian campus as of Jan. 1.
Rebecca Long, professor of management in MSU’s College of Business, joined the university in 1999 and has spent the past 21 years on the university’s Starkville campus. In addition to teaching and conducting extensive research on family business succession, she also served administratively in the Graduate School.
“I am excited about the insight and experience Dr. Long brings to our campus, and I anticipate continued growth in our local Division of Business,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus at MSU-Meridian.
The joint appointment was announced by Cruse and College of Business Dean Sharon Oswald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.