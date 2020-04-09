United Way of East Mississippi, Community Foundation of East Mississippi form new partnership

The United Way of East Mississippi and Community Foundation of East Mississippi have formed a new partnership called the East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits.
The agency will serve as an advocate, facilitator and connector for volunteerism in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, and Newton counties. Meridian native Casey Culpepper will serve as the organization’s director.
“We are excited to have Casey as a part of our team, her contagious energy and unique skill set will be of great benefit to our community. I am looking forward to partnering with her on many projects,” Derron Radcliff, Executive Director of the United Way of East Mississippi, said in a news release.
Culpepper, who holds a degree in business administration from Mississippi State University, said, “I am looking forward to bringing communities together through supporting nonprofits in their ongoing missions and projects. East Mississippi has a lot of potential, and I am going to work hard to bring positive change to our region.”
“The Community Foundation of East Mississippi is very excited to have Casey leading this new organization,” said Leigh Thomas, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. “The Volunteer Hub will be a great asset to East Mississippi, and we look forward to working with Casey to increase volunteerism, philanthropy, and advance charitable causes in our community.”
To stay up-to-date with the East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits, visit its Facebook page and Instagram. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to reach out to Culpepper for support and help in recruiting volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.