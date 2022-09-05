Trustmark promotes Walton to market president

Trustmark is pleased to announce that Tyler Walton has been promoted to Market President in Meridian.
Walton has been with Trustmark for 18 years and has over 21 years of banking experience.
“We are pleased to have Tyler assume the role as Market President for Meridian. His deep understanding of the industry and strong ties to the Meridian community make him an outstanding choice to lead local operations,” said Art Stevens, President of Retail Banking. “We look forward to his leadership and the many contributions he will make to help build upon Trustmark’s success.”
Walton earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Belhaven University and received both a Master’s in Forestry from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Millsaps College. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Walton serves as President of the Board of Directors for United Way of East Mississippi and as President of the Board of Directors of L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen. He is a member of the Meridian Symphony and Rotary Club of Meridian.
