Tribe holds ribbon cutting for EMA facility

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.