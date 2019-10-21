Tra Alford promoted at Citizens National Bank

Tracy “Tra” Alford has been promoted to the position of Vice President/Community Development Director at Citizens National Bank.
Alford has been employed with the bank for the past 12 years, and has led the Bank’s Community Development Division since September 2016.
“When our Bank established its Community Development Department several years ago, we knew that Tra was the perfect fit for this position with his sincere desire to assist individuals, families and businesses in being financially successful,” said Archie McDonnell, Citizens National Bank’s CEO, in a news release.
“Tra works tirelessly in his efforts to reach out to the communities we serve and enables the Bank to serve as a catalyst for the financial success of our local citizens. Whether it’s helping someone to start a new business, become a first time homebuyer, or become better educated about managing their finances, Tra excels in helping our clients to set goals and establish personal action plans as to how they can achieve those goals. He also strives to develop valuable partnerships with agencies that seek to meet the affordable housing needs in the various communities that we serve.”
“With this newly expanded responsibility, Tra is leading the Bank’s efforts to provide community development related services across the Bank’s entire footprint which includes all 26 of the locations that we serve,” McDonnell added.
Alford has also been appointed to serve as the Bank's CRA Officer. In this position, he will ensure that the Bank stays in compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act and carries out the spirit and intent of this federal regulation.
This Act is designed to ensure that banks are meeting the needs of customers in all segments of the communities that they serve, including low to moderate income neighborhoods.
With a Master's of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University to his credit, Alford also received his undergraduate degree from MSU in Business Management, and graduated magna cum laude. During his career with the bank, Alford has served in several departments including the Customer Care Center, Loan Operations Center, and Credit Administration.
Originally from Newton, Alford serves on the Advisory Council of the Meridian Minority Business Alliance, was recently appointed to The City of Meridian’s Urban Renewal Authority and serves as a Board Member of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
His religious affiliations include Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Lawrence, and Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church in Meridian. He is a graduate of the 2016-2017 Leadership Lauderdale Class and the proud father of two sons, Damion, who recently served for four years in the U.S. Army and Trey, who is in his junior year at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
Citizens National Bank is also a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Currently, there are less than 125 banks in the nation which hold the prestigious CDFI designation.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia, Quitman, Southaven, and Olive Branch.
The bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.