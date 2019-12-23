Submitted photo
The East Central Community College Surgical Technology program posthumously honored Jesse Ladd of Union as its Student of the Year during the annual pinning ceremony Dec. 12 on the campus in Decatur. Ladd was a student in the program when he died in an automobile accident in January 2019. Members of Ladd’s family were on hand to receive his honor. Shown (from left) are Surgical Technology Program Director and Instructor LeAnn Shirley, brother Danny Ladd, mother Gigi Ladd, brother Ryan Ladd, and Surgical Technology Instructor Kristie Pilgrim. The Jesse Ladd Memorial Scholarship was established at the college in his memory. (EC Photo)
