Kampgrounds of America has announced that the Meridian East/Toomsuba KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. These awards were presented Nov. 16 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
“Our campground owners and their employees are dedicated to ensuring each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience so it’s a pleasure to recognize their work,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Our President’s and Founder’s Awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially in a year with a higher number of new campers, it points to the work that’s been done to ensure each guest has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”
