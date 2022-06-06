The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) encourages those interested in participating in the upcoming Mississippi Timber Products Showcase to register as space is limited. The showcase, held in conjunction with the Mississippi Timber Promotion Inbound Trade Mission, will be held inside the Mississippi Trade Mart on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.
Any Mississippi timber companies, exporters, or individuals wishing to participate in this event must register by Wednesday, June 15.
MDAC and the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) have partnered to invite timber buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia, and Vietnam as part of a historic Inbound Trade Mission from Sunday, June 26, through Friday, July 1, 2022.
The trade delegation will travel to several sites around the state and meet with Mississippi representatives of the timber industry. During the Mississippi Timber Products Showcase, held June 29-30, Mississippi timber exporters will have the opportunity to meet with these buyers from various world markets.
To attend and secure a reservation, participants must complete the registration form and pay by Wednesday, June 15. Participation levels include an individual entry for $50; a 10 x 10 display booth for $225; a 10 x 20 display booth for $450; and a sponsor level of $1,000. Because spots are limited, MDAC encourages organizations and individuals to secure their reservation in advance. Find the registration form under Alerts and Announcements on mdac.ms.gov.
For more information or questions about the Timber Product Showcase, contact Ginger Williamson at (601) 359-1150 or ginger@mdac.ms.gov.
