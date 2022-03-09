Family and friends of the late Laura Reeves Thorne have established a scholarship at East Central Community College in her memory.
The Laura Reeves Thorne Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a resident of Newton County who has a 3.0 grade-point average in high school, is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (two-year minimum), is willing to serve as an FCA intern while a student at East Central, and has a letter of recommendation from FCA leadership or home church pastor.
Thorne was a native of Newton County where she grew up on a dairy farm. She was a 1981 graduate of Decatur High School where she was a cheerleader and played basketball.
She graduated from East Central in 1983 with an Associate of Applied Science degree and in 1989 with an Associate of Arts degree. She also received her Bachelor of Public Accounting degree in 1990 from Mississippi State University.
Thorne was an accountant in the ECCC Business Office for more than 34 years until her death in 2019.
She was an active member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church for 30 years where she helped with the nursery and youth activities. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, and being outdoors. She will be remembered as a loving person who was willing to help others.
Those wishing to contribute to the scholarship may do so by contacting Stacey Hollingsworth, executive director of the ECCC Foundation, at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-632
