The Vascular Institute at Rush earns accreditation

Submitted photo

The Vascular Institute at Rush has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Vascular Testing in the areas of Peripheral Arterial Testing and Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing. Pictured are Melinda Bozeman, RN, CNOR, RNFA, Leslie Brooks Gray, MD, board certified Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon and Kim Griffin, RT(R)(VS)RDMS,RVT.