The Ruins in Meridian holds ribbon cutting

Meridian's newest rental venue "The Ruins" held its ribbon cutting and open house on July 19. The ceremony was officiated by owners Jimmy and Merche Copeland, their daughter Infiniti, Mayor Percy Bland, Councilwoman Fannie Johnson, and Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.

"The Ruins is a unique open air courtyard event rental venue, and we are excited to be a part of the new growth of downtown Meridian," Mr. Copeland said in a news release.

The venue, located at located at 508 25th Avenue, can accomadate up to 300 guests and features an enclosed bar area, tables and chairs and stage. It is available for parties, weddings, graduations and church events. For more information, call 601-692-3555, 662-617-3181, Instagram: theruinsmeridian, Email: theruinsmeridian@gmail.com.