The Preserve at Meridian under new ownership

The Preserve at Meridian is under new ownership after Claiborne Senior Living announced it had acquired the senior living community and assumed management of the facilities effective April 1.
Claiborne, which is headquartered in Hattiesburg, operates senior living communities in Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina and Mississippi.
First opened in November 2022, The Preserve at Meridian has 39 assisted living apartments, 14 independent cottages and 36 memory care suites. The facility also boasts large courtyards and outdoor areas, theater and multi-purpose rooms, an expansive dining room and more.
“We are proud to welcome The Preserve at Meridian into the Claiborne family,” President and CEO of Claiborne Senior Living Tim Duane said. “We look forward to a successful partnership in serving the Meridian, Mississippi market and beyond.”
