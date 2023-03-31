The MAX Welcomes a New Board Member

Meridian resident Michael Truelove has joined the board of directors of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience. He will also serve as treasurer of the board.
“I am delighted to welcome Michael to the board,” said Eddie Kelly, board chair. “His experience and passion for the arts and extensive financial knowledge will be invaluable to The MAX. He will help us serve the entire state as we work to further the mission of inspiring a new generation of writers, musicians, painters, actors and other artists.”
Truelove is the regional senior credit officer for Citizens National Bank’s Meridian Region. He also is a past president of the Meridian Rotary Club, a past member of the Meridian Symphony Association board, where he served as treasurer. He currently is a member of The MAX.
A University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Truelove received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in banking and finance. He also completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
With 30 years of banking experience, Truelove joined Citizens National Bank in March 2014 as a relationship banker and was promoted to senior relationship banker in February 2016.
Prior to joining Citizens National, Truelove served as city president for MidSouth Bank in Alexandria, Louisiana, for more than five years. He also previously served as a senior vice president for Century Bank and Trust in Milledgeville, Georgia.
