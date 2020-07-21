The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience named Coleman Warner, a veteran administrator at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, as its director of development to strengthen its financial support.
Warner, a Meridian native, worked many years in newspaper journalism in New Orleans, Jackson and elsewhere before joining the National World War II Museum's senior professional staff nearly a decade ago, according to The MAX. He served as chief communications assistant to the museum’s co-founder and longtime president, Gordon “Nick” Mueller, and later directed Mueller’s emeritus office.
His work included support for fundraising and membership programs and participation in strategic planning, as well as coordination of research for Mueller’s recently published book on the D-Day Normandy invasion, according to a news release. Warner also represented themuseum during outreach efforts in Meridian.
As a recent board member for The MAX, Warner participated in development of a strategic plan designed to reach new audiences and inspire young artists, according to the news release.
“Coleman has been an important figure in advancing education, fundraising, capital expansion and research at a national museum that is achieving great things in telling America’s WWII story,” The MAX President/CEO Mark Tullos said in a statement. “He has demonstrated skill in working with key stakeholders as well as other museum professionals, and will be an important asset as we advance our own vital mission.”
MAX Board of Directors Chair Ann Alexander said Warner brings a passion for cultural history and for his hometown to his new professional role.
“I’m excited to see what we will accomplish as Coleman works closely with our other talented staff members and our supporters – in the community, in government, at foundations and in business,” Alexander said in a statement. “He will help us carry the message of what we can achieve, together, through the arts.”
Warner is the son of former Chancery Court Judge and prosecutor George D. Warner Jr. and the late Eloise Comer, a former Meridian Junior College theater and speech instructor who helped direct productions at the Meridian Little Theatre. Warner earned a bachelor’s in journalism at San Diego State University and a master’s in history at the University of New Orleans.
During his journalism career, he covered education at The Clarion-Ledger and, while in college, interned one summer at The Meridian Star. He was part of a team at The Times-Picayune that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage after Hurricane Katrina. He will relocate from New Orleans to Meridian with his wife, Cindy, who began her teaching career at Popular Springs Elementary in Meridian.
