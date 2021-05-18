The EMBDC: Our voice for success 

In 1963, when I was 12 years old, my grandfather, Erst Long, Sr. and his two sons, Erst Long, Jr. and Raiford Long were looking to expand Long Distribution located in Corinth and Ripley, Miss.
They decided to purchase a grocery company in Meridian called The Sturges Company, near the old underpass at 2615 A Street. Meridian was the perfect location to grow their business from north Mississippi to south Mississippi.
At the time, seven wholesale grocers were in Meridian, so the industry was extremely competitive. Long-time Meridianites may remember the old A.J. Lyons and Hasson Grocery companies for example.
Meridian was thriving, albeit much differently than today’s economy. I can remember the president of the Chamber of Commerce, the predecessor of the EMBDC, greeting us and working with my Dad to make sure we had the resources we needed.
By 1970, the company had grown and needed a new warehouse. Again, the Chamber was there to provide support and expert guidance on site selection and utilities. We built a 50,000 square foot warehouse at Front Street extension. In 2001, we expanded again to a 135,000 square foot warehouse in the Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park, which was and is marketed by the EMBDC.
To me, that is where the EMBDC comes in. We all want jobs in our area, but it takes a collaborative effort from so many entities…. the city, county, state, and business community. The EMBDC puts all this together and markets our entire area. Typically, most businesses that inquire about our area contact the EMBDC first, so it serves a critical function.
Meridian and Lauderdale County have many amazing things to offer, and the EMBDC uses all these successes to promote our community. For example, in the last few years, over $200 million has been spent on various improvements to our community, with more to come. The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian recently opened, and over 4,000 people have visited it in only a few weeks.
The MAX recently had over 2,000 people attend the Sipp & Savor event. In the last month alone, my wife and I attended three concerts, two at the MSU Riley Center, and one at the Temple Theater. Moreover, we have wonderful productions at the Meridian Little Theater as well as MCC and the high schools. And we are so proud of the Meridian Symphony.
We have great educational opportunities in our area, so that one can earn a degree at MCC and MSU-Meridian, and never have to leave the area. The MSU branch downtown is a jewel, and recently added a Masters of Physician Assistant Studies, which is a tremendous addition to their existing programs.
The new county government center is in development, plus the improvements to Sela Ward Parkway from the interstate to downtown Meridian. Soon we will have a beautiful entrance to our city that welcomes travelers to the children’s museum, the MAX, the new Threefoot Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, the new Threefoot Brewery, the MSU-Riley Center, and the Soule' Steam museum.
We now have the 500-acre Key Brothers Industrial Park on old Hwy 80 close to the highway patrol station. If you have not seen it, it is worth the short drive.
The entire area has been excavated and prepared for most any kind of industrial or commercial company. Mississippi Power has added an electrical substation in the park, and it has easy access to our 2 interstates via the Jimmie Rodgers Parkway. So, all the pieces are in place.
The EMBDC markets the site, and I believe it is only a matter of time until some industries begin locating there. Our county supervisors had great vision and courage to see this project through, and I have no doubt many jobs will eventually come our way because of it.
We have many local successful businesses that have expanded over the years and continue to provide many jobs for our area, such as Atlas Roofing, Van Zyverden, Structural Steel, Dean Aircraft, Specialty Roll Products, Pioneer Automotive, Southern Pipe & Supply, Woodstock Furniture, Ashley HomeStore, CF Rail, Glass Inc., Mitchell Companies, and the Castle company.
And, of course, we have a fantastic medical community that is one of our shining stars, as well as one of our largest employers. NAS Meridian and the National Guard units are also vital to our area as well.
As for Long Distribution, our family recently sold to Grocery Supply Company (GSC), from Sulphur Springs, Texas. GSC is staying in Meridian and is expanding and hiring more employees. I was blessed to work for many years with my cousin Ray Long and his son Trey, who represented our fourth generation. Currently, my brother Randy Long carries on the tradition at Long Distribution in Corinth, Miss.
In summary, the EMBDC plays a crucial role in increasing the visibility of the region and is essential to the start-up, growth and sustainability of local businesses. We are fortunate to have Bill Hannah as the President and CEO of the EMBDC. Bill has tremendous experience and is aggressive and very knowledgeable. In short, he knows what it takes to get the job done.
Meridian competes with literally thousands of towns and cities across America for these jobs. It is vital that we speak with one voice. No, it is not an easy job, and it never will be. But with all that Meridian has going for it, and with the EMBDC to tell our story, we can and will succeed.
Sam Long is CEO of Long Distribution.
