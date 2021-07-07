The EMBDC and endless educational possibilities

This month kicks off my 27th year in education!
As with the start of any school year, there is a level of excitement about the possibilities that await our educators, our students, and our community as a whole. As with any new beginning are the ever-growing possibilities of strengthening those practices that have had a positive impact and great outcomes.
The East Mississippi Development Corporation (EMBDC), in partnership with local business entities and our educational agencies, provides a true example of what it means to operate with a common vision and common approach to community development. This agency is as strong as our community and represents the ever-changing opportunities associated with a community’s growth.
There are so many opportunities taking place in our community through our educational agencies and our business community. Meridian is oftentimes showcased for talent and ability through the arts, athletics, and academics.
Oftentimes, I participate in state and national learning experiences and greet people from all walks of life that have gotten their start in Meridian or are still participating in the greatness taking place in our community.
As I think about the doors of opportunity currently open to our students and through the Any Given Child arts initiative, educators continue to work diligently to expose our students to their creativity and hidden potential.
As they work to nurture those talents, I can’t help but think that one of the students who enter our doors may be that very student who earns a spot on the wall of fame at Miss. Arts and Entertainment Experience, next to Sela Ward or Oprah Winfrey.
As I think about the national spotlight being placed on Mississippi State University for their most recent win in Omaha bringing the school its first national championship, I can’t help but think about the students now playing baseball on Magnolia’s field and the doors of hope their win may open for those students as we continue to host one of the strongest athletic programs in the state.
Students in Meridian are provided wonderful opportunities to showcase their leadership abilities in their schools and community thanks to the Leader In Me and our partnership with the EMBDC.
As I think about Meridian and Lauderdale County being host to one of the strongest career and technical programs in the state of Mississippi, I can’t help but see the endless doors that continue to open for our students in the area of workforce development and national certifications. Whether through a current program such as sports medicine or new programs such as industrial maintenance, we continue to develop a skilled workforce that can compete globally.
As an educational agency responsible for the skills and talent of the future workforce and the families we serve, we know it’s critical to invest in our youth’s success through academics, the arts, and athletics in preparation for life beyond the school experience.
The EMBDC is an example of this great community in which we live and holds the key to endless possibilities of future growth and development for our city.
Through their investment in our educational agencies through Leadership Lauderdale, Miss. Scholars Program, or their investment in Steve Covey’s 7 Habits of Effective People, they continue to pour into our youth (our future workforce). As we continue to educate and nurture the future workforce of our community in partnership with the EMBDC, the gateway to success is primed and poised for greatness to continue developing in our city.
