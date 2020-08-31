Terri McKelvaine joins Citizens National Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer

Terri McKelvaine has joined Citizens National Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer.
With over 23 years of HR and organizational experience, McKelvaine most recently owned and managed Simply Smart Workforce Learning Solutions, which is a consulting firm that specializes in providing training in HR, leadership and lean principals.
Prior to her affiliation with Simply Smart, she was the Director of Employee Operations at Anderson Regional Health Systems where she managed and led human resource, organizational development and employee health departments that supported an organization of over 1,200 employees. She was also employed with Avery Dennison Corporation in Meridian from 1993 to 2013, where she served as a Human Resources Consultant and Training Specialist among other responsibilities.
Bank CEO Archie McDonnell recently commented: “Terri will be a tremendous asset for the Bank. “Terri brings a highly professional human resource skill set and unique work experiences to our team and will be a welcome addition. I look forward to working with her and to the experience and balance she will bring to our team,” he added.
McElvaine received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University in Starkville and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute.
She is a lifelong Meridian resident who is very involved in the community and her church. She and her husband, Mike have one daughter, Chloe, who is a student at Mississippi State University.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 132 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.5 billion and manages over $1.5 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
