Tannehill honored by MPA

Submitted photo

Retired longtime Union Appeal editor and publisher Jack Tannehill (left) was inducted into the Miss. Press Association Hall of Fame during the association's annual meeting in Biloxi July 9. Tannehill was inducted by fellow MPA Past President and Hall of Famer Sid Salter, now director of the Office of Public Affairs at Mississippi State University. Tannehill, who resides in Union, is pictured with his son, Rhea Tannehill of Oxford.