Surrett promoted at Community Bank

Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region has announced that Eric Surrett has recently been named Vice President.
A native of Laurel, Surrett recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for three years. In his new role, Surrett will continue to manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio as well as assist in various business development activities throughout the Jones County market.
Surrett is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with a minor in Economics.
Active in his community, Surrett is a member of the Sertoma Club of Laurel. Surrett is married to Mary Morgan, together they attend Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.