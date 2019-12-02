Chief Justice Mike Randolph, acting on behalf of the Supreme Court sitting En Banc, signed an order reappointing two judges and four attorneys to serve on the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules.
Those receiving reappointments were Senior Chancellor Larry Primeaux of Meridian; Senior Circuit Judge John H. Emfinger of Brandon; attorneys Collette A. Oldmixon of Poplarville, Charles R. Mullins of Jackson, and George F. Bloss III of Gulfport; and Special Assistant Attorney General Edwin A. Snyder of Jackson.
The committee advises the Supreme Court on the need for changes in the procedural rules that govern the handling of matters in the courts of the state.
The 15-member committee includes two representatives each from the Conference of Chancery Judges, the Conference of Circuit Judges, the Mississippi Bar, the Mississippi Association for Justice and the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, and one member each from the Conference of County Court Judges, the Mississippi College School of Law, the University of Mississippi School of Law, the Mississippi Prosecutors Association and the Mississippi Public Defenders Association. Each organization nominated the currently serving representatives for reappointment. Their new three-year terms will begin on Jan.1, 2020.
Bloss is vice-chair of the Advisory Committee, and Oldmixon is secretary-treasurer. The officers are selected by the members.
