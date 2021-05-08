Success depends on good schools, strong partnerships

“Show me the schools.”
This is one of the first conversations prospective executives will have with locals when determining an investment in a new area. A primary function of the Lauderdale County School District supporting the EMBDC is helping attract new business and opportunities to our area, but those businesses bring families too.
Business leaders know that good schools play a pivotal role in attracting new industries to a region. Family conscious businesses want to tell their managers and supervisors that there are great education opportunities for prospective families.
The EMBDC has constantly worked with local K12, community college, and university leaders to present a synergetic posture to the unique opportunities our area has to offer. In my opinion this is a huge advantage to our area over others across the state.
Our state has produced some amazing educational gains over the last few years, leading all other states in academic gains in key categories. Nationally, the education growth has been referred to the “Mississippi Miracle” and those looking to invest are taking notice. Mississippi’s High school graduation rates have trended higher than the national average, our community colleges rank among the best in the country, and our universities continue to rank among some of the most affordable and inclusive availalbe.
The EMBDC works tirelessly to promote the strengths of these partnerships and we as a school district work with our higher education colleagues to produce an educated and viable workforce.
The national and state shift toward creating more “College and Career Ready” students is readily picking up momentum. Recently President Joe Biden said that 70% of the potential jobs created with a national infrastructure plan would be those filled without any college degree attainment, a sentiment echoed by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman recently while on his Listening Tour visit to Meridian.
Consequently, high school graduates have the potential to be the bulk of the workforce. Other trades are seeing increased demands all over the state and locally we see tradesmen being stretched thin without a sufficient new generation waiting to fill the coming void.
As a state, we must look to invest more resources in closing this labor gap and produce students with the skills ready to take the jobs needed to rebuild our infrastructure.
Our commitment to working with the EMBDC is one of understanding that we help produce the future workforce for our area and our region.
We know that family conscious business executives value an area with strong education entities, athletic opportunities, and facilities that reflect investment in education.
We will continue to work with EMBDC and local businesses as we expand our educational footprint with more career and technical educational opportunities.
The success of our county and region depend on strong partnerships like those between the EMBDC and the Lauderdale County School District to ensure a brighter future for the next generation who calls Lauderdale County home.
