17 students participate in Riley Foundation summer work program

Since 2004, The Riley Foundation has provided grants to nonprofit organizations to hire college students to work during the summer.
The program helps college students learn about nonprofits and what it takes to achieve their mission. It exposes students to careers in the nonprofit area, and provides work experience.
It also helps the nonprofit organizations serve their clients by providing resources needed to complete a specific project.
A luncheon was recently held at the Foundation for this year’s 17 students.
