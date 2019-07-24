17 students participate in Riley Foundation summer work program

Submitted photo

Front row, left to right: Liz Sprayberry, Distinguished Young Women; Helen Peake Sims, Meridian Symphony; Tate Dye, United Way of East Mississippi; Bryce Axtell, Meridian Performing Arts; Jimmyia Smith, Multi-County Community Service Agency; Jewel Shirley, The MAX; Second row, left to right: Devin Coleman, Choctaw Area Council Boys Scouts; Chelsea Green, Free Clinic of Meridian; Aryonna Johnson, Montgomery Institute; Zykierra Harbin, Housing Authority, City of Meridian; Autumn Welborn, State Games of Mississippi; Nathanail Shelton, Meridian Museum of Art; Back row, left to right: Annabella Sills, Community Foundation of East Mississippi; Grant Hartman, East Mississippi Foothills Land Trust Elizabeth Carlson, Aldersgate; Kaylin McCree, Boys & Girls Club; Alena Calderon, Care Lodge.