17 students participate in Riley Foundation summer work program

Front row, left to right: Liz Sprayberry, Distinguished Young Women; Helen Peake Sims, Meridian Symphony; Tate Dye, United Way of East Mississippi; Bryce Axtell, Meridian Performing Arts; Jimmyia Smith, Multi-County Community Service Agency; Jewel Shirley, The MAX; Second row, left to right: Devin Coleman, Choctaw Area Council Boys Scouts; Chelsea Green, Free Clinic of Meridian; Aryonna Johnson, Montgomery Institute; Zykierra Harbin, Housing Authority, City of Meridian; Autumn Welborn, State Games of Mississippi; Nathanail Shelton, Meridian Museum of Art; Back row, left to right: Annabella Sills, Community Foundation of East Mississippi; Grant Hartman, East Mississippi Foothills Land Trust Elizabeth Carlson, Aldersgate; Kaylin McCree, Boys & Girls Club; Alena Calderon, Care Lodge.

Since 2004, The Riley Foundation has provided grants to nonprofit organizations to hire college students to work during the summer.

The program helps college students learn about nonprofits and what it takes to achieve their mission. It exposes students to careers in the nonprofit area, and provides work experience.

It also helps the nonprofit organizations serve their clients by providing resources needed to complete a specific project.

A luncheon was recently held at the Foundation for this year’s 17 students. 

 

