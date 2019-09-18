State Farm holds class for teen drivers

State Farm recently held a driving class in Meridian for teenagers through a $15,000 grant from the State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship program. Participants learned basic car maintenance, driving skills and Mississippi driving laws.
‘Because auto crashes are the number one killer of teens in the United States, it is important that we provide proper training for new drivers and give them the tools necessary to be safe on the road - either as a driver or as a passenger," said Jeffery Wilson, State Farm agent in Meridian in a news release. "I am honored to provide this service to the teen drivers of my clients as well as the general public.”
Classes were held in Ellisville, Mayhew, Purvis, Olive Branch, Lamar City and Tupelo earlier this summer.
