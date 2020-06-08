Sta-Home Health and Hospice shows appreciation to staff at James T. Champion, Reginald P. White

Submitted photo
Employees from James T. Champion and Reginald P. White were treated to Kona Ice Snow Cones courtesy of Sta-Home Health and Hospice in Meridian last week.
Louise Hogan and Tarah Boykin, hospice consultants with Sta-Home Health and Hospice, provided the snow cones to express their appreciation to the staff for their exceptional work during these trying times.
Chaplain Paul Trosper was present to hand out scripture cards displaying the faith of a mustard seed and to make sure the staff knew they were in his prayers.
