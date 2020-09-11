Square honored at EMCC

Submitted photo

East Mississippi Community College Associate Dean for eLearning Coranette “Chris” Square, at left, has been named the college’s September recipient of the Raleigh Wood, III, Memorial Employee of the Month award. Square, a native of Macon, has worked for EMCC in various roles since 2006. She is presented here with a plaque by EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks. The award is named in memory of Raleigh Wood, III, an EMCC 2018 Sports Hall of Fame inductee who played baseball for the college from 1981-83. Wood passed away last year. His brother is EMCC Executive Director of College Advancement and Athletics Marcus Wood.