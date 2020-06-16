Meridian Community College celebrated its own when the MCC Foundation hosted the MCC Faculty/Staff Awards Day program.
Held via a Zoom-video based session, the program spotlighted the naming of the recipients of the awards, including T.J. Harris, Clarence W. Roberts “Teacher of the Year,” John A. Johnson, Holladay Family Professional Development and the MCCer of the Month for June.
“We have so many people here at this College who care about the mission. They have a calling to do what they do,” said MCC President Thomas Huebner as he introduced the awards program.
The Holladay Family Award, which comes with a $2,000 each stipend, provides professional development opportunities for College faculty and staff. Lynn Carey, workforce project manager; Brandon Dewease, director of student engagement; Christy Savell, Associate Degree Nursing instructor; and Mecklin Soules, Surgical Technology Program director; received this award.
Holly Purvis, E-learning coordinator, was selected as MCCer of the Month. This award comes with a $250 stipend and applauds the outstanding work of faculty and staff.
Jennifer Whitlock, director of adult education, was named the T.J. Harris Award recipient. This award, sponsored by the MCC Faculty Staff Association, spotlights the work of an MCC employee who has made contributions beyond their regular job description to the community and College. Whitlock has worked at the College for more than 25 years.
Receiving the John A. Johnson awards were Crystal Webster, accounts receivable supervisor and accountant; Amy Miller, graphic designer; and Rhonda Thompson, administrative assistant for nursing and health education. Both Webster and Miller have logged in 14 years with the institution; Thompson has worked 21 years at MCC. With the Johnson award comes a $500 each honorarium, and recipients are nominated for their demonstrated enthusiasm for the community college mission, college spirit, commitment to service and job and interest and participation in community and campus activities.
The Clarence W. Roberts Award celebrates the outstanding work, innovative techniques and service to the College and community of faculty and a $500 award is presented to each recipient. Named were Kelly McKee, English instructor with 20 years of service to the College, and Krystal Holifield, Medical Laboratory Technology Program clinical education coordinator and instructor with seven years of service.
The award was also presented posthumously to Mark Chandler, Hotel and Restaurant Technology Program coordinator and instructor, who served MCC for 24 years before his passing in March 2020.
