The Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce have announced timber buyers from Vietnam, India and China will be visiting Mississippi to meet with Southern Yellow Pine log exporters Dec. 2-4.
Through the Agricultural Trade Promotion (ATP) program, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS) partners with U.S. agricultural trade associations, cooperatives, state-regional trade groups and small businesses to share the costs of overseas marketing and promotional activities that help build commercial export markets for U.S. agricultural products and commodities.
Companies interested in this inbound trade mission, should visit www.susta.org to create an account, then resister individually to meet buyers from each of the three countries. The participation fee is $8.33 per trade mission, or $25 for all three. The registration deadline is Sept. 2.
For more information contact Ginger Williamson at (601) 359-1150 orginger@mdac.ms.gov.
The Southern U.S. Trade Association is made up of the departments of agriculture in 15 southern states and is chartered to facilitate exports of U.S. food and high value agricultural products by small to medium-sized companies in the region. SUSTA works closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in administering federal export promotion programs, especially the Market Access Program (MAP) along with investments by the states and individual companies. Companies interested in learning more about SUSTA’s global events program and cost-share program can find additional information by visiting SUSTA.org.
