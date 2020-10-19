For the fourth time in five years, Southern Pipe & Supply, headquartered in Meridian, has been named to the “Top 100 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in America” list by Fortune magazine, the most respected business periodical in the country.
Southern Pipe and Supply, with over 115 locations in seven states, is the largest privately-owned distributor of plumbing, heating, air-conditioning (HVAC), industrial, mechanical, and waterworks materials in the Southeast. Southern Pipe and Supply is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune list.
To be considered for this honor, companies must submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices. Fortune compiles this list annually with its research partner, Great Place to Work.
This award is given based on anonymous feedback from employees. 94 percent of respondents rated the company a great place to work, compared to the national average of 59 percent. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so highly were the remarkable sense of family and working with people that care for each other.
Great Place to Work also found a remarkable tenure for Southern Pipe employees, with 46 percent of respondents serving with the company for more than five years, 29 percent serving for more than 10 years, and a full 10 percent saying they have been with the company for more than 20 years.
Southern Pipe and Supply’s Director of Human Resources, Ron Black, recently commented on the honor.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Fortune.” Black said. “As a company, one of our primary objectives is to invest a great deal of time and effort into being a company that attracts and retains great people. But the real reason we are a best place to work is because of our family members (what Southern Pipe refers to as its employees). They create an amazing, inclusive culture of respect that allows everyone to be themselves and have fun at work. “
President and CEO, Jay Davidson, is the fourth-generation leader of the family owned company that opened its doors in 1938.
“We have the most committed and dedicated family members in the country.” Davidson said. “I am thankful and grateful to be working with the best on the planet. Simply, we have a great company because we have tremendous family members that believe in Southern Pipe.”
