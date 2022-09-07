Southern Pipe & Supply named one of 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction

Southern Pipe & Supply has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction, earning a spot in the Top 10 of companies nationwide. This is the company’s sixth time to be recognized by the prestigious Fortune magazine, and its first to be named to publication’s Construction List.
Southern Pipe & Supply, with over 124 locations in seven states, is the largest privately-owned distributor of plumbing, heating, air-conditioning (HVAC), industrial, mechanical, and waterworks materials in the Southeast. The company is the only distributor in the United States to have been selected to the Fortune list.
To be considered for this honor, companies must submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices. Fortune compiles this list annually with its research partner, Great Place to Work.
This award is given based on anonymous feedback from employees. Ninety-seven percent of respondents rated the company a great place to work, compared to the national average of 57 percent. In Fortune's analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe & Supply so highly were the remarkable sense of family and working with people that care for each other.
The Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Southern Pipe & Supply has been a certified Great Place to Work for seven consecutive years, and has been named to Fortune’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in America four times, in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Southern Pipe was also named to the Best Workplaces for Millennials list by the publication.
On top of its recognition by Fortune Magazine, the Mississippi Business Journal recently named Southern Pipe one of the Best Places to Work in Mississippi for the 16th consecutive time.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Fortune,” said Ron Black, Director of Human Resources for Southern Pipe & Supply. “As a company, one of our key strategies is to be a company that attracts and retains great people. It is these great family members (employees) that make Southern Pipe a great place to work. They create an amazing, inclusive culture of respect that allows everyone to be themselves, have fun at work and be successful.”
President and CEO, Jay Davidson, is the fourth-generation leader of the family owned company that opened its doors in 1938.
“We have the most committed and dedicated family members in the country." Davidson said. "I am thankful and grateful to be working with the best on the planet. Simply, we have a great company because our family members rock. “
