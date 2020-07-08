Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers has announced the creation of a grant aimed at racial equality and social justice.
The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant is an initiative created to offer opportunities to organizations that support minorities in local communities.
The program will provide nonprofits supporting minority communities with opportunities to receive funding to serve diverse sectors.
To support the fight for racial equality and social justice, SEG Gives Foundation is offering nonprofits in communities throughout its seven-state footprint the opportunity to apply for grant funds to help address racial disparities in health care and food insecurity.
Until Sept. 8, organizations throughout SEG’s seven state footprint can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 by visiting the SEG Gives website. Grant awards will be announced in December.
The namesake for the program is 20-year Winn-Dixie associate, Romay Davis. Last year, SEG and the Montgomery, Alabama Winn-Dixie store celebrated Davis for her 100th birthday.
During a time when women and people of color faced restricted rights, Davis consistently broke barriers and shattered glass ceilings by challenging society’s limited beliefs. She served in World War II, graduated from New York University and thrived in a 30-year fashion career. After retirement, she continued to blaze trails by earning a master’s degree and a Black Belt in Taekwondo. At the young age of 80, Davis rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate.
