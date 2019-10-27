The Skin Cancer Clinic, which is located at 2300 12th St. in Meridian, will begin seeing patients on Nov. 4. The clinic’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Using a technique called Reflectance Confocal Microscopy, Dr. R Condon Hughes, III, will be able to obtain a non-invasive (no cutting) “Virtual Skin Biopsy” of worrisome spots or moles on a patient’s skin.
According to a news release, Dr. Hughes has branded this technique “CiCLOPS” - Confocal Imaged, Cellular Level, Optical Pathology Specimen.
With CiCLOPS, a cellular level image of the patient’s skin is obtained using a painless laser microscope, in under a two minutes. Following the scan, Dr. Hughes will interpret the images with the patient. If the mole is benign (not cancerous) CiCLOPS, The Skin Cancer Clinic, and Dr. Hughes have saved the patient the pain and trouble of a biopsy, at a cost less than that of a conventional biopsy followed by a conventional microscopic glass slide interpretation.
If the mole or spot is worrisome for cancer (melanoma or other skin cancers), Dr. Hughes can perform a shave removal in the clinic, followed by examination with a conventional microscope for a final diagnosis.
Dr. Hughes’ experience & expertise in his specialty brings unique and unprecedented value to patients in this area, according to the news release.
The clinic has the ability to perform Virtual Skin Biopsies - obtaining a histopathological equivalent diagnosis for early (treatable) skin cancers (melanoma, basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas) without harming the patient in any way; No incisions, no stitches, no chance of complications, at a cost equivalent to or less than excision and histopathologic exam.
Dr. Hughes has a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, completed his Residency in Pathology at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, and a Fellowship at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health in Dermatopathology (half of which was in clinical dermatology training).
He has been Board Certified by the American Board of Pathology in AP/CP Pathology since 1984 and by the combined Boards of Dermatology and Pathology in Dermatopathology since 2007.
He also obtained a Certificate in Practical Dermatology from Cardiff University of Cardiff, Wales, in 2011.
He has been training and practicing Dermoscopy & Reflectance Confocal Microscopy since 2009.
To book an appointment at The Skin Cancer Clinic, call 601- 490-7272. No referral is necessary.
