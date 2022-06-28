Singley named to Veterans Home Purchase Board

Dr. Dan H. Singley of Meridian was recently appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to the Veterans Home Purchase Board (VHPB) of Mississippi and the nomination was confirmed by the state legislature.
Established in 1936, the board helps to rehabilitate and reward Mississippi’s veterans by making mortgage loan money available to them — often at a lower rate than charged by a private-sector mortgage company.
A veteran himself, Dr. Singley served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force. During his service in the U.S. Army, Singley was a helicopter gunship and scout pilot during the Vietnam War, where he was wounded by groundfire. Decorations he received in Vietnam include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
“I am honored to have been chosen by Gov. Reeves to serve on the Veterans Home Purchase Board,” Singley said. “I know first-hand what veterans face as they return to civilian life. Having a home can make all the difference in building a successful future.”
Singley retired as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and completed his undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Southern Mississippi, then earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
His practice as a dentist in Meridian spanned 35 years. During that time, he served as president of the Mississippi Dental Association, was a delegate from Mississippi at the American Dental Association’s House of Delegates and was a fellow of the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and an Alumnus of The L.D. Pankey Institute.
He and his wife, Stephanie, are long-time members of First Presbyterian Church.
