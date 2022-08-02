Simmons presents vehicle to Newton County Sheriff's Department for litter removal

Chief Deputy Kris Hollingsworth, Newton County Sheriff’s Office; MDOT District 5 Engineer Neil Patterson; Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington; Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons; Deputy Todd Reece, Newton County Sheriff’s Office; Wayne Evans, MDOT District Maintenance Superintendent, Newton County.

 

Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District, presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County on Monday.

“We are proud to collaborate with Sheriff Joedy Pennington by presenting this truck that will contribute to the removal of trash from our state highways,” said Simmons. “I am grateful to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its commitment to keep Mississippi beautiful and encourage all of our citizens to do their part by not throwing trash along our roadways.”

The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state right-of-ways.

“We get a lot of complaints about trash on our highways, and this unit will be utilized to help remove trash from our state highways in Newton County,” said Simmons. “Please keep an eye out for any roadside crews working to keep our highways clear of litter.”

