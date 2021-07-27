Sen. Burton honored in Jackson

Submitted photo
Retired state Senator Terry C. Burton was honored on July 21 for consistent support of Mississippi’s health care centers throughout his tenure. Burton served from 1992 to 2019.
Jill Bishop, Executive Director of East Central Mississippi Healthcare and Terrance Shirley, Executive Director of Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, made the presentation, which was planned for early on, but unexpected health problems delayed Burton’s acceptance of it.
