The U.S. Chamber Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its Save Small Business Initiative to address the immediate needs of the small business community, mitigate closures and job losses, and mobilize support for long-term recovery in the wake of the economic destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To extend a helping hand to small businesses suffering from the impacts of the corona virus pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation – in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of supporting companies, foundations, and philanthropic donors – is working to provide financial relief through the Save Small Business Fund.
The Fund is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States, including chambers of commerce.
These one-time cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community (Meridian and Lauderdale County is eligible).
The grant application will go live on at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
To learn more visit https://savesmallbusiness.com/?fbclid=IwAR1yM6hDHWv9SrBrkQvdI6d3gbRHTBahRGCX7fwJNHAyLRSeo8yfUWqIOE4
