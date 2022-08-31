East Central Community College student Myla Sanders of Lake has received the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship, a $200 scholarship awarded to 25 members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in states throughout Trustmark’s marketplace who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of an associate degree or certification.
Sanders, a graduate of Lake High School, is a Surgical Technology major at ECCC. She was secretary of ECCC’s Theta XI Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa last year and was named to the 2021-2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.
“Members of Phi Theta Kappa are committed to academic excellence, and we are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to recognize their accomplishments,” Trustmark Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications & Marketing Melanie Morgan said. “We would like to congratulate the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship recipients, and we look forward to seeing them develop into future leaders, as well as make significant contributions in their communities.”
Approximately 74 percent of students attending associate degree-granting colleges will enter the workforce following graduation, and one in four Phi Theta Kappa members is a career-technical student. The costs of required industry certifications are directly passed to the students, and the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship is one of a growing number of scholarships available to assist with these expenses.
“From welding to nursing, many career fields require a certification prior to employment, and these certifications can be costly,” Phi Theta Kappa Foundation Executive Director Dr. Monica Marlowe said. “We are committed to removing these costs, which can be a barrier to students entering the workforce. Congratulations to the recipients of this scholarship, and thank you to Trustmark for your support.”
Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with approximately 200 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management, and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
