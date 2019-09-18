The Safe Horse Project is hosting The Safe Horse Auction to match buyers, sellers and horses, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.
The event gives those looking for a horse the opportunity to meet the owners and trainers of over 50 pre-screened and pre-vetted horses, enabling them to find the right horse for their needs and skill level.
Sellers provide full disclosure of health history and physical abilities of the horses, and equine professionals are on-site to assist with evaluating the animals for a small fee, before bidding.
The equine fair will include a varied line-up of seminars given by expert trainers demonstrating horse behavior and training skills, equine health and nutrition professionals sharing best practices for the care and feeding of horses, saddle and tack experts and agricultural officials teaching pasture management and the necessary skills for keeping horses.
The fair will also feature information and promotional displays for equine related goods and services. The Traumatic Brain Injury/Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund, a program of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, will be giving away safety helmets. Mississippi Horse Rescue will also hold a silent auction to raise funds to support horses that are in need of being rescued and re-trained.
In 2018, horse owners and welfare organizations were able to place 38 horses into good homes during the Safe Horse Auction weekend, with many more being placed afterward, as a result of the event.
“The number one reason that new horse owners give up their dream of horse ownership is they get the wrong horse for their lifestyle and skill level,” Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner, Andy Gipson, Honorary Chairman of the 2019 Safe Horse Auction and Equine Fair said in a news release. “The Safe Horse Auction provides buyers the information and support necessary to make the right horse choice to make their dream a reality. We hope that, with the horse community’s continued support, more people will be encouraged to become involved in equestrian pursuits and horse ownership.” Gipson added.
“As a horse owner myself, there is so much to know and learn about caring for and safely handling them. I know firsthand what an impact horses can have in raising balanced, responsible children while providing wholesome activities for the entire family.” Gipson said.
Horse buyers and sellers can register at http://www.thesafehorseproject.org/.
The Safe Horse Project is a coalition of equine professionals, businesses and equine welfare organizations, coordinated by Mississippi Horse Rescue, Inc., dedicated to providing programs and events to promote responsible horse ownership and encourage growth and participation in the equine industry.
To volunteer or to donate to Mississippi Horse Rescue, visit http://www.mississippihorses.org/ or on Facebook at Mississippi Horses
