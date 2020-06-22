Rutledge meets with Tate in Jackson

Submitted photo
Lauderdale County District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge met with State Sen. Jeff Tate on June 11 to discuss possible funding for projects in Lauderdale County.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. Herman Burnett are Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mississippi State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing: Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner OP Chapel.
PACHUTA [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Gertrude Bailey, 90, of Pachuta, MS, who died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services for Mr. Sammie Brewer are Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5- 6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner OP Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.