Rutledge meets with Tate in Jackson

Submitted photo 

Lauderdale County District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge met with State Sen. Jeff Tate on June 11 to discuss possible funding for projects in Lauderdale County. 

Submitted photo 

Lauderdale County District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge met with State Sen. Jeff Tate on June 11 to discuss possible funding for projects in Lauderdale County. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags