Rush Health Systems welcomes new cardiologist

Rush Health Systems has announced that Usman Salahuddin, MD has joined Charles Davenport, MD; Daniel Evans, MD; Umer Tariq, MD; Alisha Miller, FNP-C; Darlene Ortego, FNP-C; Suzanne Weaver, ACNP-BC, and the staff of Rush Cardiology.
Dr. Salahuddin is a fellowship-trained Interventional Cardiologist and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a sub-specialty certification in Cardiovascular Disease. He is highly skilled in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease as well as congenital and structural heart conditions.
Dr. Salahuddin earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his internship and Internal Medicine residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. His fellowships were completed at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. and at UT Southwestern Medical College in Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Salahuddin is accepting new patients in his office located at Rush Medical Group, 1800 12th Street, in Meridian. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 601-703-4065.
