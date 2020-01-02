Rush Health Systems surgeon performs state's first spinal surgery using artificial intelligence and patient-specific spinal implant

Edward Smith, MD, an orthopaedic spine surgeon with Rush Health Systems in Meridian, performed Mississippi’s first spinal surgery using a patient-specific spinal rod implant, according to a news release.
Dr. Smith partnered with MEDICREA® USA, a company that is pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modelling, and patient-specific implants with its UNiD® ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies.
In partnership with MEDICREA® and their UNiD® ASI technology, Dr. Smith worked hand-in-hand with biomedical engineers to optimize his surgical planning and design the patient-specific spinal rods.
The Artificial Intelligence and predictive models embedded within the platform allowed him to visualize what the patient would look like post-operatively. The customized implants were then manufactured and delivered before the surgery.
“UNiD® ASI is allowing surgeons to precisely plan and execute spinal surgeries,” said Smith in the release. “Planning with the help of Artificial Intelligence and then having rods perfectly designed and manufactured for each patient is the future of spine surgery. Overall, this technology helps surgeons make more informed decisions and deliver precise intra-operative executions to improve patient outcomes while streamlining steps in the operating room.”
The process does not stop after the surgery, however. Through MEDICREA®’s UNiD® HUB platform, surgeons have interactive access to their patient’s analytics and 3D analysis of medical images. With this technology, surgeons are more informed about the outcomes and have the ability to follow their patient’s post-operative results long-term.
Smith treats degenerative disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, spine trauma and deformity.
Following his medical degree and residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, he completed his fellowship in orthopedic spine surgery at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, call 601-703-4535.
About MEDICREA®
Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data.
The company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room. For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.
