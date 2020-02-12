Rush Health Systems receives transportation grant from American Cancer Society

Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, often creating a financial and logistical burden. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Rush Health Systems. The grant is given by the American Cancer Society’s South Region to address the transportation needs of cancer patients.
“We are excited to team up with the American Cancer Society to help our patients get the care they need,” said Larkin Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rush Health Systems. “Rush has health care facilities throughout East Mississippi and West Alabama, so this grant will break some of the transportation barriers that patients often experience in the rural areas we serve.”
This grant will benefit patients in need of transportation from all Rush facilities including Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama, H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman, Laird Hospital in Union, Scott Regional Hospital in Morton and John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital in DeKalb.
An estimated 17,090 Mississippi residents will learn they have cancer this year and getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks. To help patients get the critical care they need, American Cancer Society community transportation grants are awarded to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations. These grants are available in select communities across the American Cancer Society’s South Region through an application process and focus on addressing unmet transportation needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer. The Society’s South Region includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.
“As we lead the fight for a world without cancer, it is our responsibilty to find new ways to collaborate, innovate and drive support for these patients,” said Jeff Fehlis, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society. “We’re proud to collaborate with community health partners to serve individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer and limited or no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”
For additional information about the American Cancer Society call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and www.cancer.org/ms.
About Rush Health Systems
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse healthcare system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 105-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers. Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region.
