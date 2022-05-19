Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, often creating a financial and logistical burden. That’s why the American Cancer Society (ACS) has awarded a Patient Transportation Grant to Rush Health Systems.
These funds will be used to address access to care needs of cancer patients in the communities served by Rush Health Systems and ultimately help save lives.
For cancer patients, getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks. To help patients get the critical care they need, American Cancer Society’s Patient Transportation Grants are awarded at a local level to health systems, treatment centers and community organizations. These grants focus on addressing unmet access to care needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.
“Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services,” said Lexie Matherne, Senior Program Manager. “The ACS collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer with little to no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”
“Some patients don’t have access to transportation at all or are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves,” said Cheri Barry, Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush. “Access to care is a big problem in our country especially for those living in rural communities. Transportation programs are vital for these patients to get the treatments they need and deserve.”
