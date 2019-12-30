Rush Health Systems names Allen Tyra vice president, chief operating officer

Rush Health Systems has announced that Allen Tyra has been selected to serve as Vice President/Chief Operating Officer effective Jan. 1.
His responsibilities will include overseeing the operations for the entire health system.
Tyra has extensive healthcare experience, both in administrative and clinical roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care and a master’s degree in business administration both from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
“We are thrilled to welcome Allen to our administrative team,” said Larkin Kennedy, President and CEO of Rush Health Systems, in a news release. “I am confident that his passion for quality care and his strong track record for organizational growth will be a tremendous benefit to our health system. We look forward to the many ways his leadership will help Rush in our mission to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.”
Tyra comes to Rush from North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory in Amory, where he has served as administrator since 2013. He has previously served in several executive roles with other healthcare organizations, including a stint in Meridian with Health Management Associates from 2000 to 2002.
About Rush Health Systems
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse healthcare system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of seven hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers.
Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region. Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian; The Specialty Hospital of Meridian; Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman, Scott Regional Hospital, Morton, John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb, and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama.
