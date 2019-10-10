Rush Foundation Hospital Emergency Department earns national recognition

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, recently announced that Rush Foundation Hospital’s Emergency Department has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 BCEN National Certification Champions Award-Small Facility.
“The emergency department staff’s focus on patient care led to this outstanding national recognition,” said Melissa Newell, Nurse Manager for Rush Foundation Hospital’s Emergency Department in a news release. “This award indicates that we are actively engaged in supporting our nurses to obtain and maintain BCEN certifications. I am so proud of this team.”
The award recognizes organizations that exemplify excellence in supporting emergency RNs who pursue BCEN certifications, show achievement in designing and implementing effective and innovative practices and programs that encourage, support and recognize emergency nursing specialty certification and demonstrate the impact of a board certified emergency nurse workforce on patient, nurse and organizational outcomes.
BCEN formally presented the award to Rush during the Emergency Nursing 2019 Conference Oct. 2 in Austin, Texas.
These are the Rush Emergency Department nurses that have received advanced emergency certifications:
Alizabeth Eaves, Brandon Robinson, Casey Copeland, Celeste Miles, Chance Lovern, Cody Ellis, Dawn Moore, Erin Mars,
Hannah Gordon, Jacquelyn Newell, Jessica Reynolds, Johnathan White, Kamela Mullins, Kelsey Leach, Lauren Roberts, Matt Copeland,
Melissa Newell and Sara Malmberg.
About the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing The nonprofit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) develops robust certification exams fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 50,000 BCEN certifications are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. The CEN, CFRN, CPEN, and TCRN certifications are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), the only accrediting body specifically for nursing certifications. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Rush Health Systems Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse healthcare system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers. Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region. Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman; Scott Regional Hospital, Morton; John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb, and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. For more information, visit rushhealthsystems.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
