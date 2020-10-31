Riley Foundation donation helps Rush Health Systems purchase ventilators

The Riley Foundation has made a life-saving donation to Rush Health Systems as they continue to care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
The foundation donated $120,000 to purchase three Avea CVS Ventilation System ventilators, and now plans to grant another $50,000 to purchase a fourth ventilator.
“We are all in this fight together, and we wanted to be proactive to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Becky Farley, Executive Director of The Riley Foundation, in a news release. “We reached out to Rush Health Systems to see what their most immediate need would be in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients, and ventilators were on the top of their list. While our hospitals may not currently be facing a shortage, we want to do our part to make sure our medical community is prepared to treat critical care patients requiring mechanical ventilation.”
“The mission of the Riley Foundation is to improve the quality of life in Lauderdale County,” added Marty Davidson, Chairman of The Riley Foundation. “By giving this grant to Rush to purchase ventilators, we are improving the quality of life of COVID-19 patients, and in some cases, actually helping to save their lives.”
Ventilators mechanically move breathable air in and out of a patient’s lungs and are critical to survival for patients who are physically unable to breathe on their own or are breathing insufficiently.
“We are extremely grateful to The Riley Foundation and their donation to cover the cost of these much-needed ventilators,” said Fred Duggan, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Rush Health Systems. “Our team of healthcare providers has been fighting this pandemic for seven months now, and receiving a donation like this really makes all the difference to support our heroes that are on the frontlines every day.”
The ventilators are a comprehensive neonatal through adult ventilation system with the complete package of all advanced features.
“On behalf of the health system, I want to express my sincere appreciation for this significant contribution during this challenging time,” said Rush Health Systems’ President and CEO, Larkin Kennedy. “This gift will enhance and expand our ability to care for patients experiencing respiratory issues in critical COVID-19 cases.”
The ventilators were delivered to the hospital last week and will expand the hospital’s capacity in treating patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses that arise.
