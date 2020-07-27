Generally cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 3:08 pm
Your Star, Your World
Right Track Medical Group, Meridian's newest mental health clinic, will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 3 -4 p.m. on Aug. 4 at 2514 67th Avenue Loop, Suite 106.
Masks are required at the event.
Graveside services for Mr. Elmer R. Kennedy are Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 3-4 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Ms Geraldine Henderson will be Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Meridian. Visitation Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10-10:45 a.m. at Enterprise Funeral Home Chapel.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.