The Meridian area now has access to quality, individualized outpatient mental healthcare as Right Track Medical Group opens its doors to patients. While the clinic opens tentatively in May, Right Track Medical Group is accepting new patients via its telepsychiatry services.
They will offer in-office appointments once state and federal guidelines say it is safe to do so.
Right Track Medical Group is accepting telepsychiatry appointments for medication management, psychiatric assessments and private mental health counseling at its Meridian clinic, which will be located in the River Birch Shopping Center at 67th Avenue Loop, Suite 112.
Right Track Medical Group offers a physician-led approach to treating anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders on an outpatient basis.
Its staff includes physicians, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed therapists.
The clinic’s model is designed to intervene before a mental illness reaches a crisis level when inpatient treatment can be necessary. When patients call for their first appointment, Right Track Medical Group is committed to seeing them the same day or next day.
The offcie serves patients of all ages and offers psychiatric evaluation and medication management, as well as individual and family therapy and coping skills groups. All services are available at the Meridian location.
To schedule an initial appointment, call 601-531-8111.
