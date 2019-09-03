Submitted photo

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Best Bodies of Meridian to celebrate its grand opening under new ownership. Jo-Ann Dale is the new owner and offers a variety of fitness classes such as zumba, yoga, spin class, group circuit boot camp and more. Best Bodies of Meridianis located at 2400 North Hills St.

